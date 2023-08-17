BJP MP Blasts Nitish, Says Situation In Bihar Worse Than Pak

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal targeted the Mahagathbandhan Government and said that the condition of Bihar has become worse than that of Pakistan. He was responding to a case from Bettiah in Bihar, in which Pakistani slogans were raised and green flags were waved on August 15. The people who engaged in the act and those who opposed were arrested by the police on August 15.

"Whoever opposed the slogan of Pakistan Zindabad by hoisting the green flag of moon and star in Bihar's Bettiah district, all are going to jail. Even the people who carried the Hanuman flags are being arrested," said BJP leader Sanjay Jaiswal.

Slogans of Pakistan Zindabad raised in Bettiah

Slogans of Pakistan Zindabad were raised in Bettiah, Bihar. “Green flags with the crescent and star were also unfurled. Along with with the people raising the slogans, those who opposed were also put in jail. The situation in Bihar is worse than in Pakistan,” stated Jaiswal.

He further targeted the State Government for arresting people carrying the Hanuman flag on their two-wheelers, “Everyone changes the flag in Champaran on the day of Nagpanchami. Some people carrying the Hanuman flags on their bikes and who visited Lal Saraiya for the flag changing ceremony were also arrested,” he said.

In another such incident in Pune, two people were arrested by the Pune police for allegedly shouting the slogan "Pakistan Zindabad" in the Kondhwa area, an official said on Tuesday (August 15).

They were booked under section 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code, he said. "We received a complaint on Monday (August 14) evening from some locals that two people were shouting "Pakistan Zindabad". The accused were taken into custody," the police official said. Both work as security guards, the official said, adding that one of them is employed at a school.