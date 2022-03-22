BJP MP Calls Nitin Gadkari 'Spiderman'; Says He Laid A 'web' Of Road Network Across India

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tapir Gao on Monday praised Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari calling him a 'Spiderman' who has laid a "web" of road network across the country. It was during the Lok Sabha debate on Monday when the BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh lauded Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for establishing a vast network of roads across the country just like a spider weaves its web.

Speaking in the discussion on the 'demand for grants of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' for 2022-23 in Lok Sabha, Tapir Gao said, "I have named Union Minister for Road and Highways Nitin Gadkari a Spiderman. He has established a network of roads in every nook and corner of the country just like a spider weaves its web of threads."

Further also praising Gadkari for supporting the demand for grants for Road Transport and Highways, he added "I hope that 'Spiderman' will continue to carry on with the speed at which roads are being built."

On the other hand, appreciating the efforts of the PM Modi-led Centre, the BJP MP from Arunachal East Lok Sabha seat said that under the guidance of the Narendra Modi-led government in power, the speed of construction of roads in the sensitive areas of the country, especially on the India-China, has border has picked up speed.

Development of roads in India going on an average of 37km/per day

Notably, as stated by the Road and Transport Ministry, the development of roads in India is ongoing at an average of 37 km per day. Recently, Gadkari had also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 46 National Highway projects in Karnataka standing over an investment of Rs 19,930 crore.

He also said that the National Highway projects with a total length of 238 km with an investment of Rs 3,972 crore will help in improving various barriers including connectivity, traffic jam, fuel consumption, and will further make traveling faster and improve the port connectivity in the region.

Meanwhile, as the second half of the budget session is underway, it commenced on March 14 and will conclude on April 8, 2022. The first half of the budget session was conducted between January 31 and February 11.

Image: Twitter/@TapirGao/PTI