BJP MP Compares Mamata Regime To 'China'; Asks MHA To Check For Chemicals In Water Cannons

BJP MP Locket Chatterjee on Wednesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah asking the Ministry of Home Affairs to seek a report from the West Bengal Government over the alleged use of chemicals in water cannons during BJP's Nabbana Chalo Rally.

"With great grief, I have to mention how the police were not only violent but used bombs, tear gas shells and lathi-charge to disperse the peaceful crowd that was taking part in the protest. Balwinder Singh, who was a bodyguard of a karyakarta and had a licensed revolver was allegedly beaten up, manhandled and his turban was removed that was seen by many as an attack on the religious rights of the community.

The BJP MP added what while these things were not "new to them", the shocking new tactic by the Mamata Banerjee-led Government was the use of harmful chemicals in water cannons that were fired on the BJP workers. "The chemical that was stated by the police as a tool to identify the protestors made people sick and breathless. Many karyakartas were so ill that they had to be admitted into hospitals including our Vice President Raju Banerjee," she said.

"This is a very similar sight to that of China where political opponents were gagged and stopped using chemical weapons and are not allowed to protest against the atrocities of the ruling regime," she added.

Locket Chatterjee requested the Home Minister to seek a report from the TMC Government in this matter and protect the human and religious rights of the people of the state.

The BJP workers were marching to state secretariat Nabanna on October 8 to hold a major public meeting against the alleged killing of its party workers in the state. However, shortly after the workers kicked off the rally, the West Bengal Police used water cannon and lathi-charge to disperse BJP workers at different areas in Kolkata. Some places also witnessed stone-pelting as police used tear-gas to control the protestors.

