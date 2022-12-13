BJP MP Condemns India-China Tawang Clash, Says ‘Indian Soldiers Won't Even Budge An Inch’

BJP MP from Arunachal-East, Tapir Gao condemned the Chinese provocation on December 9 in Arunachal’s Tawang region leading to a faceoff between the Indian Army soldiers and the PLA. He said that the border flareup is not good for India-China relations and also reiterated India’s commitment that the soldiers won’t even budge an inch. Notably, in a major border incident this time in the Tawang region, PLA soldiers engaged with the Indian soldiers in hand-to-hand combat in the bid to capture a 17,000 feet peak. Both sides sustain minor injuries. There were no casualties.

In a similar situation in June 2020, Indian and Chinese soldiers confronted each other in the Galwan valley in Ladakh. In 2017 too in Sikkim’s Doklam region, India and China engaged in a 73-day standoff.

‘Indian soldiers won't budge even an inch’

BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh Tapir Gao on Monday said "border incidents" like the one that happened between India and China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector will hamper relations between the two countries. Condemning the incident, he said the governments of the two nations must work together to resolve problems.

"I heard that a few injuries were reported on the Indian side but PLA suffered much more injuries. Indian soldiers at the border won't budge even an inch...The incident is condemnable."

"I was hurt when I heard about the December 9 incident. I condemn this. If PLA continues doing such things in the future, India-China relations will suffer. Such border incidents are bad for the relations between the two countries. Governments of India and China should work on making the relations better," said Gao, the Lok Sabha MP from the Arunachal East constituency.

It’s important to note in a statement released by the military on December 12, “In certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh, there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006.”

Doklam, Galwan and now Tawang

China on December 9, Friday opened the Tawang front in Arunachal Pradesh attempting to capture a 17000 feet peak from the Indian soldiers however the Indian Army ‘contested in a firm and resolute manner, significantly in June 2020,' the Chinese attempted to intrude into the Galwan Valley in Ladakh and entered into hand-to-hand combat with the Indian soldiers.

Over 20 Indian soldiers were martyred and the PLA lost an undisclosed number of casualties. In 2017, India and China engaged in a much longer standoff of over 73 days in Sikkim’s Doklam region, which even raised fears of war.

IMAGE: ANI, Republic World