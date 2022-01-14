Former Indian cricketer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Gautam Gambhir on Friday, January 14, hailed the work of Delhi Police after they recovered an Improvised explosive device (IED) from an unattended bag at Ghazipur Flower Market. He thanked the Police for keeping the city safe. The BJP leader said a major attack ahead of Republic Day was neutralised.

Taking to Twitter, Gambhir wrote, "Great job done by the Delhi Police and NSG today in Ghazipur, East Delhi. A major attack averted ahead of Republic Day. We live coz they risk everything! (sic)".

Great job done by the Delhi Police and NSG today in Ghazipur, East Delhi. A major attack averted ahead of Republic Day. We live coz they risk everything! #Saviours — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 14, 2022

IED recovered in Ghazipur Flower Market

On Friday, a bomb disposal squad of the National Security Guard (NSG) defused the IED recovered from Ghazipur, just 12 days ahead of Republic Day. According to reports, the weight of IED was nearly 3 kg. Delhi Police informed about the same to NSG at 11 am while the explosive was defused around 1.30 pm.

According to the sources, during the prelim assessment of the IED, around 1.5 kg of explosive was retrieved. However, the explosive quantity could go up to 3 kg. In the initial probe, the nitrate mix is ​​suspected to be explosive but traces of ammonium nitrate were also found, sources said.

NSG Director General MA Ganapathy informed that the chemical compounds like RDX and Ammonium Nitrate were found by the Bomb Disposal Squad of NSG prima facie in the manufacture of IED recovered from Ghazipur. The NSG further informed that the IED samples have been collected and the team will then submit a report on the chemical component used to assemble the explosive.

Providing details on the incident, Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said, "Based on the information received, an IED has been recovered". A Delhi Police official further added, "A case is being registered in the Delhi Police Special Cell under provisions of the Explosives Act".

According to reports, DCP Pramod Kushwaha is heading the investigation.

