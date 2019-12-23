The Debate
Delhi Fire: BJP MP Hans Raj Hans Expresses Anguish, Extends Condolences

General News

Reacting to the fire which broke out in the Kirari region in the north-west region of Delhi, BJP Lok Sabha MP Hans Raj Hans on Monday expressed his anguish

BJP

Reacting to the fire which broke out in the Kirari region in the north-west region of Delhi, BJP Lok Sabha MP Hans Raj Hans on Monday expressed his anguish on the incident. Mentioning that the incident took place late in the night, he revealed that 9 people had lost their lives due to the fire. Hans attributed the cause of the fire to a short circuit. Furthermore, he extended his heartfelt condolences to the family members of the deceased. 

The incident

A call was received by the Delhi Fire Service from the Indra enclave area of Kirari at around 12.30 am on Monday after which 8 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The godown was situated on the ground floor of a three-storey building. Due to the fire, a cylinder blast occurred on the second floor resulting in the collapse of some portion of the wall. The building had no fire equipment and only one staircase. While the fire was brought under control by 3.50 am, 9 people had lost their lives and 10 people were injured. The injured individuals were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and other nearby hospitals for treatment. As per reports, the deceased used to stay and work in the same building.  

