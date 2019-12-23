Delhi Fire: BJP MP Hans Raj Hans Expresses Anguish, Extends Condolences

Reacting to the fire which broke out in the Kirari region in the north-west region of Delhi, BJP Lok Sabha MP Hans Raj Hans on Monday expressed his anguish on the incident. Mentioning that the incident took place late in the night, he revealed that 9 people had lost their lives due to the fire. Hans attributed the cause of the fire to a short circuit. Furthermore, he extended his heartfelt condolences to the family members of the deceased.

मेरे संसदीय क्षेत्र के किराडी विधानसभा में देर रात हृदय विदारक घटना घटित हुई, सॉर्ट सर्किट से आग लगने से 9 लोगों को अपनी जान गवानी पड़ी, ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ कि परिवार को इस दुःख से निपटने के लिए शक्ति प्रदान करे — Hans Raj Hans (@hansrajhansHRH) December 23, 2019

The incident

A call was received by the Delhi Fire Service from the Indra enclave area of Kirari at around 12.30 am on Monday after which 8 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The godown was situated on the ground floor of a three-storey building. Due to the fire, a cylinder blast occurred on the second floor resulting in the collapse of some portion of the wall. The building had no fire equipment and only one staircase. While the fire was brought under control by 3.50 am, 9 people had lost their lives and 10 people were injured. The injured individuals were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and other nearby hospitals for treatment. As per reports, the deceased used to stay and work in the same building.

Delhi: Three people have died and 10 have been injured after a fire broke out in a cloth godown in Kirari at around 12:30 am, today. The fire has been doused and the injured have been admitted to hospital. pic.twitter.com/VDDQW0STAk — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019

#UPDATE Delhi Fire Department: 9 people died in the fire which broke out in a cloth godown in Kirari late last night. https://t.co/PXShLLo593 — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

