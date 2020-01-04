BJP MP Hints At President's Rule On States Failing To Implement CAA

BJP leader and MP Uday Pratap Singh on Saturday has opined that President’s rule could be imposed on those states which are opposing the amended Citizenship Act and fail to implement it. The lawmaker said that the President would have to exercise his powers under Article 356 of the Indian Constitution to dismiss state governments if they do not implement the CAA.

“The state governments that are opposing the CAA can be dismissed and President’s rule can be imposed there," Singh said adding that the states are bound to implement the law.

Article 356 of the Indian constitution empowers the President to impose President’s rule in the event that a state government is unable to function according to constitutional provisions. Several state governments such as that of Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, West Bengal have opposed the Act and have refrained from implementing the Act in their states. Kerala has gone a step ahead and passed a resolution in the state Assembly against the Act.

Home Minister’s reassurance

Home Minister Amit Shah during his fiery speech in Jodhpur rally has also slammed the Opposition for spreading unrest and misleading the nation over the amended Citizenship Act. Shah said that the BJP will not back an inch over CAA and assured the people while reiterating that the Act will not snatch citizenship from anyone and will give citizenship to persecuted minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The Anti-CAA protests

The protests against CAA which began in Assam had spread across the country with protests in universities like Jamia Millia, JNU and Aligarh Muslim University took a violent turn with stone-pelting and damaging public property. The clash between the police and protesters resulted in alleged lathi-charging, tear gas and rubber pellet action by police and vandalism by protestors. Many sections of the nation criticized the alleged brutal police action. Several protestors and police personnel were injured and died in the protests.

The CAA seeks to give citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian refugees who came to India on or before December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

(With ANI inputs)

