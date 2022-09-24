BJP MP Janardan Mishra Cleans Toilet With Bare Hands At Girls' School In MP's Rewa; Watch

In a recent development Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Janardan Mishra, who often makes headlines for his work culture, is once again in limelight after a video of him cleaning a toilet is getting viral.

In the viral video, BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa Janardan Mishra was seen cleaning the toilet at a girls’ school in Madhya Pradesh’s Khatkhari with his bare hands. In the video, Mishra can be seen cleaning the privy without using any other equipment or sanitary products.

Taking to Twitter, Janardan Mishra shared the video and said, “Under the Seva Pakhwada being run by the party, Yuva Morcha cleaned the toilets of the school after the tree plantation program in the Girls’ School of MP’s Khatkhari.”

Speaking to media, the BJP MP said, "I was visiting the school and found the toilet to be dirty. So, I cleaned it. This is not a big deal."

Janardan Mishra also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and others.

This came after the BJP MP went to a girls' school in the district to participate in a tree plantation program organized by Yuva Morcha under the Seva Pakhwada run by the party. After the tree plantation, he received information regarding dirty toilets in the school. Soon after, he took a bucket and cleaned the toilet by rubbing it with his bare hands.

The ardent supporter of PM Modi's 'Sawchh Bharat Abhiyan' has been in limelight for various issues. In February 2018, a video showing him cleaning the toilet of a primary school in his constituency went viral on social media. Earlier, he was also spotted cleaning the streets of Rewa.