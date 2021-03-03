BJP MP Kaushal Kishore's Son Shot, Arrested Relative Accuses Him Of 'staging' Own Attack

On Wednesday, the son of a Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Kaushal Kishore was injured after getting shot at by unidentified assailants in Lucknow, said a police official. The 30-year-old Aayush was shot in his chest early morning by the assailants who were riding a bike and later managed to flee from the spot. Ayush condition is stable and has now been discharged from the hospital.

READ | COVID-19 Vaccination In India Live Updates:Defence Min Vaccinated; K'taka Min Creates Stir

Big revelation in MP's son shootout

Lucknow police have arrested one accused named Adarsh. The Lucknow Police claimed that the MP's son has staged his attack and asked his brother-in-law to shoot him. Ayush's brother-in-law Adarsh has been arrested and has confessed to having shot him. He also informed police that Ayush wanted to frame someone else for the attack. According to the police a licensed pistol was used in the shooting.

Uttar Pradesh police admitted him to the trauma centre for treatment where now he is discharged.

"Ayush, son of the MP, has received a gunshot injury in his chest and was brought to the hospital for treatment. Till now no FIR or written application has been given from the MP or his son. The son's condition is stable now and has been discharged. He has gone to an unknown place, but our investigation will continue," DCP Raees Akhtar told ANI.

Lucknow: Son of MP Kaushal Kishore was shot in his chest



"Ayush, son of MP has received a gun shot injury and was brought to the hospital for treatment. His condition is stable now. Case will be registered. Investigation underway," says police pic.twitter.com/jQQEP4V1ho — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 3, 2021

READ | Kejriwal Cabinet Approves ₹185 Crore For Child Welfare Schemes, Including ''Ladli Scheme"

BJP MP Kaushal Kishore Police commented on the matter under investigation and stated, Ayush married on his own. 'A few days back he told me that he parted ways with his wife but started living together again. Brother in law should have informed us as bullet hit could have been fatal. I haven’t filed an FIR, Police will do their work,' he added.

When asked about his son being shot, he opined, "he was walking outside and was shot, Police took the immediate action, Police is fully supporting and investigation the case".

Kaushal Kishore is a Lok Sabha MP from Mohan Lalganj constituency and his wife Jai Devi is also a BJP leader representing the Malihabad seat in the UP Legislative Assembly.

READ | In Hathras, Father Of Girl Molested 2 Yrs Ago Killed By Accused; 1 Arrested & NSA Invoked

READ | 9-year-old From Andhra Pradesh Becomes Asia's Youngest Girl To Scale Mt Kilimanjaro

(With ANI Inputs)