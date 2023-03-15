BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena Alleges Poor Treatment In Rajasthan Govt Hospital, Says Going To Delhi

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena on Tuesday alleged that as his treatment was not up to the mark at the Rajasthan government-run Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur, he was going to Delhi for medical care.

Meena, who was agitating against the state government to press for demands of widows of three CRPF personnel killed in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, was admitted to the hospital on March 10.

"This government is doing cruelty even in treatment. The doctors are under the pressure of the government," the BJP leader told reporters outside the hospital.

"I have had an injury which has caused swelling of the spinal cord. I am feeling bad and the situation is turning worse. That is why I am going to Delhi on my own wish," Meena said.

The widows are demanding a change in rules so that their relatives and not just children can get government jobs on compassionate grounds. Their other demands include construction of roads and installation of statues of the martyrs in their villages.