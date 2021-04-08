BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena Protests With Deceased Priest's Body Against Land Mafia In Jaipur

BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh- Kirodi Lal Meena was seen protesting in Rajasthan with a deceased priest's body on Thursday. The parliamentarian has alleged that the specially-abled priest, Shambhu Sharma, died due to trauma owing to pressure from the land mafia. Kirodi Lal was joined by several others who raised slogans demanding justice for the priest.

The protests led by the BJP MP outside Mahwa Police Station, Jaipur have been going on since the last five days. The BJP has also alleged that the police present at the site used mild force by removing tents and using tear gas on the protestors. Visuals showed the police personnel removing the tents where the protestors were present.

Kirodi Lal Meena has demanded strict action against the mafia. In addition to action, he has also demanded laws against the land mafia. "We will protest till he gets justice. We demand laws against the land mafia." said Kirodi Lal. As per the MP, the priest's land was grabbed by the mafia after he was made to forcefully sign the documents. In addition, he also added that the priest was thrashed by the mafia due to which he died.

Image Credits: Republic World

