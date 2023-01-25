Last Updated:

BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena Reiterates Demand For A CBI Probe In The Rajasthan Paper Leak Case

Last month, the examinations for the Rajasthan second-grade teachers recruitment was cancelled following a paper leak

Written By
Abhishek Raval
Rajasthan paper leak

IMAGE: ANI


Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kirodi Lal Meena, who has been conducting a dharna on the outskirts of Jaipur, on January 25 demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the Rajasthan paper leak case.  

Notably, the state government on January 24 rejected Meena’s demand for the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the paper leak matter.

‘I demand a CBI inquiry’

Kirodi Lal Meena who was stopped from entering Jaipur yesterday after leading the march from Dausa said, "I demand a CBI inquiry in the matter. Why is the government scared? Congress leaders and officers are involved in the paper leaks, and the government is shielding them," the BJP leader told reporters. After the police stopped the BJP march led by Meena, the protestors have been sitting on a dharna on the outskirts of the state capital. 

READ | BJP's Kirodi Meena condemns Alwar temple demolition; 'Gehlot is Aurangzeb of Rajasthan'

He further claimed the officials from the Chief Minister’s office are involved in the paper leak case. 

Demand rejected in assembly  

The opposition had made a demand for a CBI probe in the state assembly however the state government on January 24, Tuesday rejected the demand, by giving a statement on the matter. 

Last month, the examinations for the Rajasthan second-grade teachers recruitment were cancelled following a paper leak. Additionally, papers from some other recruitment examinations had also been leaked. BJP has been alleging senior leaders from the ruling party and officials from the government are involved.

READ | BJP's Kirodi Lal Meena seeks transfer of Bhilwara case to CBI; 'PFI may be involved'

Image: ANI

READ | Police forced me to leave Udaipur: BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena ahead of Cong's Chintan Shivir
READ | Rajasthan: BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena detained in Udaipur ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit
READ | BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena lashes out Rajasthan govt; 'Gehlot murdering democracy'
First Published:
COMMENT