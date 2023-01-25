BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena Reiterates Demand For A CBI Probe In The Rajasthan Paper Leak Case

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kirodi Lal Meena, who has been conducting a dharna on the outskirts of Jaipur, on January 25 demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the Rajasthan paper leak case.

Notably, the state government on January 24 rejected Meena’s demand for the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the paper leak matter.

‘I demand a CBI inquiry’

Kirodi Lal Meena who was stopped from entering Jaipur yesterday after leading the march from Dausa said, "I demand a CBI inquiry in the matter. Why is the government scared? Congress leaders and officers are involved in the paper leaks, and the government is shielding them," the BJP leader told reporters. After the police stopped the BJP march led by Meena, the protestors have been sitting on a dharna on the outskirts of the state capital.

He further claimed the officials from the Chief Minister’s office are involved in the paper leak case.

Demand rejected in assembly

The opposition had made a demand for a CBI probe in the state assembly however the state government on January 24, Tuesday rejected the demand, by giving a statement on the matter.

Last month, the examinations for the Rajasthan second-grade teachers recruitment were cancelled following a paper leak. Additionally, papers from some other recruitment examinations had also been leaked. BJP has been alleging senior leaders from the ruling party and officials from the government are involved.

