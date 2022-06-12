BJP MP Loses 15 Kg After Nitin Gadkari Promises Rs 1,000 Crore Funds For Each Kg Lost

BJP MP from Ujjain Anil Firojiya has been on a remarkable weight loss journey that could earn him "Rs 1,000 crore for each kilo" he manages to burn. The journey began in February this year when he met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at an event in Ujjain.

Encouraging him to get fitter, the minister dared him to lose weight to get development funds for his parliamentary constituency. And for each kilo, he manages to shed, the MP would earn Rs 1,000 crore, Gadkari said.

Accepting the challenge, Firojiya, who weighed 127 kgs four months ago, has already lost 15 kilos. He aims to further reduce his weight to under 100 kg.

Recalling the Union minister's promise, Firojiya said, "Mr Gadkari had made this announcement during an event in February, to motivate me to get fit. He had said he would allocate Rs 1,000 crore for development works per kilogram of weight I lost. I accepted his command and have lost 15 kilograms in the past four months."

Lose weight & will give you funds: Gadkari dares MP

At one point in time, Gadkari himself weight around 135 kg. Stressing the fact, the minister said, "Now I weigh 93 kg. People do not recognize me."

Seeing Anil Firojiya constantly demand a budget from the Road Transport & Highways Ministry, Gadkari dared him, “I will give Rs 1,000 crore for the development of Ujjain, for as many kilos as you lose. Just lose your weight. I will tell you how to do it."

Taking the challenge head-on, Firojiya adopted a fitness regime that comprised adhering to a diet plan and indulging in physical exercise, cycling, swimming as well as yoga.

The MP is hopeful that Gadkari will fulfil his promise of giving Ujjain Rs 15,000 crores.

"I was 127 kilograms earlier. Now, I am entitled to ask for Rs 15,000 crore for development works in my constituency as I have lost 15 kilograms. In the monsoon session of Parliament, I will meet him and share with him details of my weight loss. I’m sure he’ll keep his promise," Firojiya told PTI.

With his weight-loss journey, Firojiya says he has become the "most expensive" member of parliament.

(With inputs from agency)