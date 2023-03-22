BJP MP Mahesh Jethmalani Welcomes India's Strong Response To Khalistani Attack In London

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani has strongly condemned the attack on Indian High Commission in London by a group of Khalistan separatist supporters and lauded how the Indian government reacted over the incident by removing the extra security outside British High Commission in New Delhi.

While hitting out at the UK government, Jethmalani termed the incident in London as a failure of the UK government and said, "The act of Khalistan radicals to attack the Indian High Commission in UK is highly condemnable. Hopefully the strong reaction from India will put some pressure on the UK government and they will ensure adequate security outside the Indian High Commission in London."

Mahesh Jethmalani hits out at UK

"The UK government should have reviewed the security at the Indian High Commission and ensured adequate security a long time back. Since, in the past some time, a number of incidents have taken place in the UK against Indian communities. Earlier, we witnessed clashes between Indians and Pakistanis there in London and now, the Khalistan supports have went on to attack Indian High Commission," the BJP MP said.

"It's so shocking to see how a group went on outside the Indian Commission, took down the Indian tricolour and put up a Khalistani flag. This is a major disrespect to the Indian flag and Indian community and is a clear indication of lack of security outside the Indian High Commission. This sort of incident should never have happened," said Jethmalani.

India reviews security at British High Commission in Delhi

Meanwhile, the Indian government reacted very strongly to the incident that happened in London outside the Indian High Commission. Apart from lodging a strong protest over the incident to the UK government, India also conducted a security review of the British High Commission in New Delhi and decided to reduce the security. This action from the Indian side is considered as a reaction to the incident that happened in London, however, it has not been officially confirmed.

As per reports, all the protective barricades placed outside the British High Commission in New Delhi have been removed and a request for extra security at the High Commission has been denied. Not only this, security of various diplomats of the UK High Commission including British High Commissioner, residing at the Rajaji place in the national capital, have also been reduced.