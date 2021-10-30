BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Slams Arvind Kejriwal over Not Sending Chhath Puja Proposal To DDMA

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday penned an open letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and urged him not to politicise the tradition of Purvanchalis when it comes to the celebration of Chhath Puja. Manoj Tiwari also accused Arvind Kejriwal of remaining silent when the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) meeting on the formulation of guidelines on the celebration of the upcoming festival Chhath Puja. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday revised the ongoing COVID restrictions in the national capital and made some relaxations. However, DDMA specifically urged people celebrating Chhath Puja to avoid using the banks of the Yamuna river.

Slamming Arvind Kejriwal, Manoj Tiwari shared an open letter and accused the Delhi Chief Minister of remaining tight-lipped during the DDMA meeting. Tiwari also alleged that the Kejriwal government did not send any proposal to the DDMA asking them to allow the Purvanchali community to celebrate Chhath at the banks of Yamuna. Tiwari also outlined that there is no BJP member in the DDMA and appealed to him to put the proposal in the public domain which he had sent to the DDMA for Chhath Puja celebrations.

In his letter to Delhi CM, Tiwari outlined that on one hand, Arvind Kejriwal government writes to the LG of Delhi for the celebration of Chhath Puja and on the other hand, they don't even send a single proposal to the DDMA. The BJP MP also slammed Kejriwal and called him anti-Purvanchalis. Furthermore, Tiwari appealed to Kejriwal to call an emergency meeting of DDMA on Chhath Puja and invite BJP leaders for the same.

आदरणीय @ArvindKejriwal जी आप DDMA के सदस्य है। आपने DDMA की मीटिंग में इस मुद्दे पर चुप्पी क्यों साध ली। आपकी सरकार ने यमुना किनारे छठ करने के लिए प्रपोजल क्यों नही भेजा। आप शुरू से ही छठ के विरोध में खड़े थे इसलिए आप चुप रहे। (1/2) pic.twitter.com/O2tI5NuQjG — Manoj Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@ManojTiwariMP) October 30, 2021

DDMA में कोई भाजपा का सदस्य नही है। आपकी सरकार ने कोई प्रपोजल नही रखा यमुना तट पर छठ के लिए। कृपया अपनी सरकार का प्रपोजल जनता के सामने रखे सब दूध का दूध पानी का पानी हो जाएगा।

DDMA की तुरंत एक एमरजेंसी मीटिंग बुलाई जाए और उसमें भाजपा के सांसदों को भी निमंत्रित करे 🙏

(2/2) — Manoj Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@ManojTiwariMP) October 30, 2021

What were the other relaxations made by DDMA?

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority while passsing the order on the relaxation of COVID norms have stated that all cinema halls, movie theatres and multiplexes could now operate at their maximum capacity. With this DDMA granted auditoriums and assembly halls to operate with 50% capacity from November 1. DDMA while putting out a statement on the Chhath Puja celebrations have urged the people to not use the Yamuna Ghat river premises for any kind of celebrations. The DDMA has additonally allowed reopening authorised weekly markets and has also increased the number of people permitted to attend marriages and funerals.

(Image: PTI/ANI/Representative Image)