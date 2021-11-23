Last Updated:

BJP MP Namgyal Condemns 'inhuman Behaviour' Of Tourists Littering Ladakh River

BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal expressed his disappointment over the tourists as he shared pictures of garbage scattered near a river.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Ladakh

Image: Twitter/@jtnladakh/ANI


BJP MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal on Tuesday expressed his disappointment towards tourists visiting the union territory as he shared pictures of garbage scattered around a river. Taking to Twitter, the MP condemned the "inhuman behaviour" of travellers who visited Ladakh and polluted the area.

In his post, Namgyal shared four pictures of the polluted site and wrote, "Welcome all the pilgrims to Ladakh who perform #SindhuPushkar according to their belief but strongly condemn the inhuman behavior of some of them who pollute the clean environment by dumping garbages in the lap of the Sindhu". 

The State President for Ladakh, who became a household name after his fiery Lok Sabha speech on the abrogation of Article 370, also questioned in Hindi, "Will Maa Sindhu be happy with this behaviour of the devotees?"

In the pictures shared by Namgyal, the place was seen littered with all sorts of garbage including edible items, polythene bags and plastic items. Known for boldly expressing his opinions, Namgyal has been a staunch supporter of change in the newly made union territory of Ladakh.

READ | BJP MP Namgyal justifies alliance with NC in Ladakh-Kargil; 'No ideological compromise'

In June this year, Namgyal was appointed the BJP state President and has been leading the developmental efforts for his party ever since. In the Ladakh elections held in 2019, the 35-year-old had won the seat with nearly 11,000 votes. Namgyal, who was a student activist in his early years, joined the BJP in 2012 and became the youngest leader to win the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) in 2014.

READ | BJP's Namgyal casts vote in 6th LAHDC-Leh polls; urges voters to follow social distancing

However, he rose to fame in 2019 when he delivered his speech and slammed the opposition party leaders for standing against the abrogation of Article 370. Meanwhile, Namgyal has taken several measures to ensure the transformation of his region, with the major one being in the education sector. 

READ | IAF airlifts patient along with husband from Lingshed to Leh, Jamyang Namgyal lauds forces

Namgyal's project for developing Ladakh's education sector

In October 2019, the Ladakh MP had commenced a pilot project for the education system in four government schools of Leh. Under this project, the schools were connected via the internet for professionals and experienced teachers to connect live with the students. This project was initiated ahead of the board exams and earned Namgyal applause from the BJP.

READ | 'Gupkar Alliance does not have a right to speak for us': Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal

Image: Twitter/@jtnladakh/ANI

Tags: Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, BJP
First Published:
COMMENT