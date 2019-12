Amidst the uproar to hang the accused involved in the Nirbhaya case, BJP MP Parvesh Verma has demanded a death penalty for the rapists in the Unnao case. The Unnao rape victim who was set ablaze on December 5, died after a cardiac arrest in Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi on the next day. The victim who suffered 90% burn injuries was airlifted from Lucknow to Delhi on the night of December 5. She had a cardiac arrest and breathed her last at 11:40 PM after her condition deteriorated.