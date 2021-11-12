Last Updated:

BJP MP Poddar Writes To VP Naidu; Suggests Having Sign Language Interpreter In Parliament

The Jharkhand BJP MP went on to request VP Naidu to bring in a sign language interpreter who would be essential in increasing reach of parliamentary development

Mahesh Poddar

BJP MP from the Jharkhand constituency Mahesh Poddar wrote a letter to Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday. His letter has suggested recruiting a sign language interpreter ahead of the Winter Parliament session. Poddar attested that the said step would champion Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas' initiative.

Request for sign language interpreter ahead of Winter Parliament Session

In the letter to Vice President Naidu, Poddar mentioned that the recently launched Sansad TV has been conceived as a crucial medium of political knowledge. While stating this, the Jharkhand BJP MP went on to request the VP to bring in a sign language interpreter, who would be essential in increasing the reach of the news being telecasted by Sansad TV.

While mentioning this, Poddar went on to mention in the letter how approximately 19% of India were suffering from hearing disability. Saying that, Poddar thought that it would be a great help to such people and more who were interested to take part in the Winter Parliamentary Session virtually.

Poddar vouches for equal inclusion

BJP MP Poddar, writing to VP Naidu, attested to the fact how the Indian Parliament has sponsored quality debates since pre-Independence time and how it was important to include every section of the society equally and meaningfully. Poddar, while urging for this, also notified of the fact how DD news had a special show for the ones having a hearing disability.

Poddar also mentioned how the UK too had a show targeted towards the hearing impaired community to ensure equal inclusion and update them with the latest parliamentary development.

