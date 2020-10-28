BJP MP Pragya Thakur Claims Mumbai Top Cop Param Bir Singh 'framed Her' In Malegaon Case

Stirring a controversy, BJP's Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur on Wednesday, claimed that Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh was involved in allegedly torturing while investigating her in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. She claimed that Singh had conspired to frame her and six others in the 2008 Malegaon case - under a terror case, sending her to jail for nine years, before she received bail in 2017. Thakur is among seven accused facing trial in the Malegaon blast case, in which six people were killed and a dozen others were injured when a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon on September 29, 2008.

Pragya Thakur: 'Maha ATS conspiracy against me'

"I blame the Maharashtra ATS for conspiring against me and other accused in the case by misusing their post and power. I was framed completely in this case and I have said this in every interview, in every court appearance, and while in jail - maintaining this is treachery to the nation. I was named mastermind and was tortured just to force me to say what they wanted me to say. I am still suffering from the torture, with doctors saying that I may die if I don't take care," she said.

She added, "In Malegaon 2006 and 2008, Maharashtra ATS has framed Hindus and prepared a script of 'saffron terror'. The one mainly behind not getting justice in Sushant Singh Rajput is Param Bir Singh. He is a torturous person who indulges in illegal activities. He - who put us in jail and beat us up, inspite of not having the power to beat us, has inflicted torture on me in such a way that no woman has suffered. He planned the conspiracy in which I am involved and named- Malegaon 2006 and 2008."

Thakur: 'SC dropped MCOCA charges'

Talking about the MCOCA case which was slapped on the seven Malegaon accused, she claimed that one of the accused- Rakesh Dhawade was picked on a day and charged under an old case on the same day. After being charged under three cases, Dhawade and the other six accused were booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA), she stated. The MCOCA charges which were tried in a special court dropped it in 2009, which was applied by Bombay High Court in 2010 and then dropped by 2015.

"Param Bir Singh picked up one of the accused - Rakesh Dhawade on 13th, charging him under another old case and filing a charge sheet. On the 15th, he makes another case and files a charge sheet against him. If an accused in charged under 3 cases, then MCOCA can be imposed an all the accused involved in the case. There was no link between any of the accused, they were all linked together and charged in a day. The sessions court, HC, and SC did not let them succeed in their controversy, but they did succeed in one way as I remained in jail for nine years. Inspite of the SC striking the MCOCA charges, this man does not stop his conspiracies as it is in his nature. Congress is of the mindset of Hindu terror," she said.

What is the Malegaon case?

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and a dozen others were injured when a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon. The ATS team was led by ATS chief Hemant Karkare, who was later killed in the 26/11 attacks, arrested seven accused - Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, Shiv Narayan Gopal Singh Kalsanghra, Shyam Bhawarlal Sahu, serving Army officer - Col. Prasad Shrikant Purohit and others. While the ATS investigation had unearthed that several of the accused may have been involved in other acts of terrorism including the Modasa blast in Gujarat, the Malegaon blast of 2006, the Mecca Masjid Blast in Hyderabad in 2007 and the 2007 Samjhauta Express blast, the MCOCA charges were dropped.

Thakur- who was then an ABVP student leader, was later released on bail due to claims of having contracted breast cancer in April 2017. She still faces trial under other criminal provisions including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and has publically claimed 'torture' by Karkare. She has now been elected to Lok Sabha after defeating Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh in 2019 Bhopal Lok Sabha polls.