BJP MP Pragya Thakur Objects To Azaan, Says Affects People's Sleep & Meditation Of Sadhus

Invoking yet another controversy, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pragya Thakur on Wednesday expressed her objection to Azaan, saying that the mosque's call for prayer causes a lot of 'disturbance'. Thakur added that every morning at five o’clock 'a loud sound' starts and this keeps going on which disturbs everybody’s sleep.

"There are patients suffering from sleeplessness. But when they want to sleep in the morning the sound disturbs them. Sleep disturbances can cause a rise in blood pressure for some patients", she added.

'Azaan disturbs Saadhu-sanyasi's meditation'

"Brahm Muhurt starts from 4 o’clock in the morning and sadhu-sanyansi starts their meditation and worship in Brahm Muhurt. The heavy noise disturbs the meditation, too. If we (Hindus) put a loudspeaker at a temple, they (Muslim) say it is disturbing their religious belief,” she said. Drawing a sharp contrast between Hinduism and Islam, she added, "The objection is that they can’t listen to the prayers of other religions because this is prohibited in Islam. Hindus care for the sentiments of other religions because we give respect to all religions”.

The statement was made by Thakur while addressing a religious gathering in Bersia, the video of which has now gone viral on social media.

Objection to Namaaz recital in school

This comes about a fortnight after Pragya Thakur had objected to the Bhopal Kendriya Vidyala campus being used to offer namaz. On complaints that some Muslim groups enter the school premises from back gates and use the school grounds to offer Namaz, she made a surprise inspection at the school. She had then found around 300 people offering namaz inside the school campus.

Thereafter, she had met the local authorities and school administration and objected to the school being used to offer Namaz.

(Image: PTI)