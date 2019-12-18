BJP MP Rakesh Singh: 'Digvijaya Singh Should Learn To Respect The Constitution'

BJP MP Rakesh Singh has hit out at Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over his remark on the Prime Minister while criticizing the CAB which was passed in both houses of parliament. Advising the Congress leader, the BJP MP said that if a bill has been passed and becomes a law constitutionally then it has to be followed. Taking a dig at the Congress leader, Rakesh Singh said:

"His brother Lakshman Singh has said that if a law is passed constitutionally in parliament then it has to be followed, so Digvijaya Singh should learn from his younger brother about respecting the constitution."

Speaking on Digvijaya Singh's attack on PM Modi, Rakesh Singh said that the whole world looks up to PM Modi and attacking such a person for petty politics is something that can be done by a person like Digvijaya Singh only and nobody takes such a person seriously.