BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad Takes A Dig At Opposition's 'Vadra Model Of Development'

After the tussle between the MPs of the Congress party and the ruling party on Tuesday in the parliament budget session over the Adani-Hindenburg row, BJP MP and senior leader Ravi Shankar Prasad took a dig at the opposition's 'Vadra model of development' and the controversial National Herald case.

The BJP MP Prasad, said, "There is a Vadra model of development. They made a company in Haryana, forcefully grabbed the land, took a loan from a housing company and made over Rs 300 crores with a minimum investment. This is the Vadra model of development that they hide."

He added, "Under the Vadra model of development, they took 1500 acres of land, of which 300 acres belonged to their son-in-law. The land was allocated for installing solar power plants. Later, they misguided the farmers to make huge profits. Today, there are 14 FIRs registered. This is called felicitation made by the government of Rajasthan."

BJP MP Prasad brought the issue of 'facilitation' in the parliament targeting the Congress regime in India before 2014 after the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said, "PM Narendra Modi and government facilitated Adani’s miraculous rise to number 2 from number 608 in just nine years."

He also highlighted that the Congress government during their tenure indulged in several scams including the 2G scam worth Rs 1 lakh 80 thousand crores, the coal scam worth Rs 2 lakh crores, the Commonwealth Games scam of Rs 70,000 crores and the Adarsh scam.

Ravi Shankar Condemns Allegations

He also condemned the allegations levelled by the Congress on Tuesday against the saffron party leader. He said, "We condemn the baseless allegations levelled by Rahul Gandhi against our government while speaking in Parliament today. The party is based on the twin pillars of deal and commission”.

The BJP MP took a dig at the Congress regime as a series of allegations were thrown at the BJP for its relations with Adani. PM Narendra Modi is also expected to reply to the 'Motion of Thanks' in the parliament today.