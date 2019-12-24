The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

BJP MP Rebati Tripura Threatened By NLFT, Comments On CAA

General News

On CAA, Tripura said that Amit Shah had called on a meeting 6 months prior to the bill presentation and all regional parties except CPI(M), Cong attended.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

BJP MP Rebati Tripura was threatened by the extremist group NLFT on December 18 for voting in favour of CAA. Rebati said that he will take any decision regarding the same after consulting the senior party leaders.

While commenting on the CAA, Tripura said that Home Minister Amit Shah had called a meeting in Assam Bhavan six months before presenting the Act in the parliament and all the regional parties had attended it except for CPI(M) and Congress. Amit Shah had also said that they were ready to talk about the demands and problems of the Northeast. 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
DHONI NAMED CAPT OF CA'S ODI TEAM
JAMIA VIOLENCE: DELHI HC ORDER
LUCKNOW INTERNET SUSPENDED
DIA MIRZA ON KANGANA'S 'PANGA'
PRIYANKA & RAHUL STOPPED BY UP COPS
DHAWAN SAYS IT IS A FRESH START