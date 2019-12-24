BJP MP Rebati Tripura Threatened By NLFT, Comments On CAA

BJP MP Rebati Tripura was threatened by the extremist group NLFT on December 18 for voting in favour of CAA. Rebati said that he will take any decision regarding the same after consulting the senior party leaders.

While commenting on the CAA, Tripura said that Home Minister Amit Shah had called a meeting in Assam Bhavan six months before presenting the Act in the parliament and all the regional parties had attended it except for CPI(M) and Congress. Amit Shah had also said that they were ready to talk about the demands and problems of the Northeast.