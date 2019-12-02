BJP MP Roopa Ganguly Calls Adhir Ranjan's Remark On FM Sitharaman 'disheartening'

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly on Monday, December 2, called Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remark over Nirmala Sitharaman as shameful and disheartening. Roopa Ganguly said, " How can the leader of opposition speak like this? You can imagine why these kinds of things are still happening in our country? being a Member of Parliament he has spoken poorly about the other female MP of the house. They (Congress) have lost it, they don't know what to do. It's absolutely shameful."

Adding further she also alleged the Congress party of making such kinds of remarks, just to stay in the limelight. She said, " It is very disheartening. Just to stay in the limelight, they are saying very nasty and disrespectful things."

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhry's remark over FM Nirmala Sitharaman

During the ongoing winter session of the Lok Sabha, Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stooped to name-calling, while attacking Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the economy's condition in India. Instead of holding a discussion over the issue, Chowdhury, instead resorted to attacking Nirmala Sitharaman herself.

While Chowdhury said, "We respect you a lot. But looking at the circumstances, sometimes I feel like calling you 'Nirbala Sitharaman' (powerless) instead of Nirmala Sitharaman. Because you are on a Ministerial position but don't know if you can take the steps you want."

AR Chowdhury, Congress in Lok Sabha: Aapke liye respect toh hai lekin kabhi kabhi sochta hu ki aapko Nirmala Sitharaman ki jagah 'Nirbala' Sitharaman kehna theek hoga ke nahi. Aap mantri pad pe toh hai lekin jo aapke man mein hai wo keh bhi paati hai ya nahi. pic.twitter.com/vVbmtpEUYK — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2019

Earlier on November 27, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched a spirited defence of her handling of the economy, comparing macroeconomic indicators with past Congress rules and said the growth may have slowed down but the Indian economy will never slip into recession.

