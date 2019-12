Commenting on Mamata Banerjee's "violence won't be tolerated in West Bengal" remark, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Roopa Ganguly said that as a Home Minister, it is her responsibility to handle the situation. She further said that if the Home Minister is unable to control the ongoing violence in the state, she can resign. She also added that no leader has the right to stop a Centre's act from being implemented in their state, so their protests are meaningless.