BJP MP Roopa Ganguly Condemns Anti-CAA Protests, Says 'It Is Not About Muslims'

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly on Saturday, December 21, condemned the on-going violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and expressed disappointment towards the damage that has been caused to the Indian Railways amid the protests. She further supported the act and said, "The problem is that these people who are protesting have only read the amendment portion. They have thought, just because their name is not there, it means they have been excluded. This is not about Muslims. It is about the minority in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan."

She further said that all those who do not have proof will have some trouble in proving their citizenship. However, she said, "Still if they think that they are the citizen of this country then they should apply for the citizenship of India. There is a provision for that." Speaking about the protests, the BJP MP said, "If you really want to protest then organize a peaceful sit-in. Why are they creating a ruckus?"

Damage to Indian Railways

As protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act continue across India, an Indian railway report on Saturday, informed that railway property estimated around Rs 88 crores has been destroyed and damaged across various states of the country. In its statement, the Indian railway informed about the destruction of property across various zones of India. The Railways department said, "Property worth Rs 72 crores have been damaged in Eastern zone, 13 crores in the South Eastern zone, three crores worth was damaged in North East Frontier zone." The information on the estimated damage to the railways comes after violent protests were witnessed in different states of India over the newly amended Citizenship Law. Earlier on Tuesday, Union Minister of State (MoS) Railways Suresh Angadi strongly reacted to the reports of damage and warned the concerned district administration and railway authorities to "shoot" at sight if anybody is spotted destroying any public property amid the protests.

Nationwide protests against CAA, NRC

In the wake of the newly amended Citizenship Law, several violent protests have been erupting across Assam, West Bengal, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh with university students being lathi-charged by the Delhi police. After the violence erupted in Jamia Millia Islamia university where over 50 students were detained by police during the protests, students across the country staged protests in solidarity. It spread to more places like Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pondicherry, Patna and so on. Along with it, the internet services have also been suspended across several states in the nation.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)