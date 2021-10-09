BJP MP RP Singh Appeals People To Join 'Stop Hindu Genocide In Kashmir' Protest In Delhi

Condemning the killing of minorities in Jammu and Kashmir, several Kashmiri organisations will stage a protest at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on October 9 from 4.30 pm. BJP national spokesperson RP Singh appealed to the public to support the protest being held against the killing of minorities in the Kashmir valley. On Tuesday, October 5, three civilians were killed by terrorists. Later, on October 7, two school teachers were gunned down in the Union territory.

Giving an update on the protest, RP Singh tweeted, "Kashmiri Hindus are holding a protest on Saturday at 4:30 pm in New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against the killing of minorities in the Kashmir valley. I will join and appeal all of you to join".

Raising their voice against continued gruesome killings of Hindus in Kashmir, Panun Kashmir, All India Kashmiri Samaj, Kashmiri Samithi Delhi, Roots In Kashmir, Jammu Kashmir Vichar Manch, and Youth 4 Panun Kashmir are organising the 'Stop Hindu Genocide' protest. According to the Kashmiri pandits, the Hindu genocide has been an unresolved issue since 1342.

Earlier on October 6, Youth All India Kashmiri Samaj (YAIKS), the Kashmiri Pandit organisation in Jammu, demanding justice to the civilians killed in the terror attack, had staged a massive demonstration against Pakistan. They further demanded a permanent solution to eliminate terror attacks sponsored by Pakistan.

Daughter of deceased Kashmiri Pandit speaks to Republic

Makhan Lal Bindroo, a Kashmiri Pandit who has largely contributed to the development of the valley, was one of the civilians killed on Tuesday, October 5. The daughter of the Kashmiri Pandi said that hatred is not stopped by hatred, but only by love. Makhan Lal's daughter told Republic, "I'm not shedding a single tear as my father wouldn't like that. He has raised his children to be brave and educated". She urged the people of Kashmir to educate their children to live a life rather than giving them a gun to kill people.

She added, "I don't know which politician has given money to the murders to carry out these attacks. My father might be dead but the spirit of a true Kashmiri Pandit can never be destroyed".

(Image: ANI)