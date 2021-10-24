BJP MP Slams Odisha Govt Over Murder Case Of Teacher; ‘women Not Safe In The State’

In a recent update to the murder of a 24-year-old school teacher in Odisha, accused Gobinda Sahu will be produced in the court as his five-day remand ends on Sunday, October 24. Talking about crime against women in Odisha, Aparajita Sarangi, BJP Vice President, Odisha told Republic TV, "Women are not safe in Odisha. As the crime rate against women is up by 26 per cent when compared to 2018 NCRB reports".

She added that the state government has been talking big about their measures to ensure safety for women but has completely failed.

Speaking on the massive protest organised by the BJP Mahila Morcha demanding justice in Kalahandi district, Sangita Kumari, BJP MP, Balangar, told Republic TV, "Even public has seen ministers going to schools and giving undue patrons. For there to be unfair inquiry the minister (Dibya Shankar Mishra) must step down".

Citing National Crime Records Bureau data, Kumari informed, "According to 2020 NCRB report, Odisha is second among states in the country concerning crimes against women. We have been protesting for a long time demanding the safety of women in the state. But it has gone absolutely unheard". In addition, she said that the will and inclination to do good has to be implemented as just saying it is not enough.

The National Women Commission (NCW) is also taking suo moto cognizance of the incident, further seeking the removal of Odisha ministers in connection to the case. NCW has written to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik alleging that the ministers used their position to exploit and sexually harass women besides manipulating the police investigation.

NCPCR report

Providing details about the case, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chief, Priyank Kanongoo, informed Republic TV, "We received complaints from one of the activists from Kalinga right forum stating ministers involvement in sexual exploitation against girls studying in the school".

He added that a notice was issued on Oct 22, and a response to the same was awaited till Oct 27. In case no satisfactory reply will be received then a team will be sent for further questioning.

(Image: REPUBLIC WORLD)