BJP MP Son Who Staged Own Attack Files Surrender Application In Court; Hearing On March 12

On Wednesday, the son of a Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Kaushal Kishore, Ayush has filed a surrender application in a Lucknow court. The hearing in his case has been scheduled for March 12. Last week Uttar Pradesh police had detained Adarsh- the brother-in-law of Ayush after he confessed that Ayush had allegedly asked him to fire at him in order to frame some people.

DK Thakur, the Lucknow Police Commissioner had said that Adarsh has been detained and a pistol has been recovered from his house.

“Around 2:10 am at midnight, some three-four unidentified persons fired gunshots at BJP MP Kaushal Kishore’s son Ayush. During the incident, his brother-in-law Adarsh was also with him. The police found Adarsh’s activities suspicious after looking at the CCTV footage of the incident. We spoke to people at the spot. On search, we recovered a pistol from his (Adarsh’s) house which smelled afresh,” Thakur told ANI. READ | Uttar Pradesh registers 121 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Thakur further claimed that Adarsh confessed that attacked his brother-in-law and the whole incident was staged by him.

“We interrogated Adarsh and he confessed his role in the incident. Adarsh accepted he fired gunshots but it was his brother-in-law who asked him and was repeatedly persuaded by Ayush to commit the crime. Why the incident happened or was staged is yet to be probed. Adarsh is at home now and his health condition is fine now,” he added. READ | BSP alleges 'jungle raj & gunda raj' in UP as Hathras molestation victim's father killed

Lucknow Police Commissioner further stated that Adarsh also said that Ayush wanted to frame some people and soon the police will reveal the reason behind the incident.

“Adarsh, brother-in-law took names of two to three people whom Ayush wanted to implicate in the crime. We will reveal the reason behind the incident after asking MP’s son. We have found that he (Ayush) had married a girl from another caste and possibly his father (MP) didn’t accept the marriage. They have been living separately, but the reason not confirmed,” he said.

“Only Ayush would be able to reveal why he planned this incident,” Police Commissioner stated that it is yet to be investigated if the marriage was the reason behind the incident.

Ayush shot on March 3

On March 3, the son of a Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Kaushal Kishore was injured after getting shot at. The 30-year-old Aayush was shot in his chest early morning by the assailants who were riding a bike and later managed to flee from the spot. Lucknow police arrested his brother-in-law Adarsh who later revealed that Ayush has staged his own attack. Kaushal Kishore is a Lok Sabha MP from Mohan Lalganj constituency and his wife Jai Devi is also a BJP leader representing the Malihabad seat in the UP Legislative Assembly.

