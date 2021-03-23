BJP MP Urges PM Modi To Accelerate Pune's Vaccination Drive Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases

The rapid surge in COVID-19 cases across the country has now once again increased the troubles of the central government. Maharashtra is the leading contributor to this spike with Pune alone having the most number of active COVID-19 cases. BJP MP Girish Bapat and other party legislators have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention for increasing Pune's vaccine quota and opening up vaccination for people above 30 years of age to help control COVID-19 in the city.

He informed PM Modi in the letter that Pune is one of the worst-hit cities if the pandemic. On one hand, the country is still suffering from the first wave of the COVID but Pune has already been hit by the second wave. From a low 4,587 active cases on February 11, 2021, the cases spiked four times to 21,788 active cases by March 12, 2021. Maharashtra comprises of 20% of the nation's active COVID cases, with Pune district alone accounting for 10% of the State's caseload.

"We would therefore request to increase Pune's vaccination quota and open-up tar all people above 30 years Of age. which will enable Pune to become India's first COVID - free city. This would allow the economy to thrive again. We also have proximity to the vaccination manufacturing setup Of Serum Institute Of India. which can be fully leveraged. The state and city units of BJP and me personally, stand ready to make this a grand success," Bapat said. READ | Chandigarh administration shuts schools, colleges till March 31 amid rising COVID-19 cases

He added that resolving Pune's COVID cases would be helpful for the entire country as the number of cases would go down hugely. He urged PM Modi to take urgent action.

COVID-19 cases in Pune

On Monday, the COVID-19 tally of Pune rose by 4,321 to touch 4,73,799, it also witnessed 33 deaths and 1,789 people getting discharged, according to PTI. The city accounted for 2,342 of the new cases and the total cases recorded is 2,37,736. Till now about 2.5 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered On March 22, the civic body restarted a jumbo treatment facility set up last year in a college ground in Shivajinagar when the outbreak was at its peak. Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said the facility restarted with 55 beds, and some 500 beds will be activated initially, including 250 oxygenated and 50 ICU ones.

COVID-19 cases in India

India reports 40,715 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday moring- with 29,785 recoveries and 199 deaths in the last 24 hours. As per the Union Health Ministry, on 66th day the total vaccination administered are 4,84,94,594, total cases recorded are 1,16,86,796 , total recoveries are1,11,81,253, active cases are 3,45,377 and the death toll: 1,60,166.

