BJP MP Vijay Goel Rides A Cycle To Parliament, Accuses AAP Of Inaction

The BJP MP from Rajya Sabha and the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Statistic and Implementation, Vijay Goel was seen riding a bicycle to the Parliament wearing a mask. A placard planted on his cycle read, “We need answers from Delhi government as to why air and water in NCR are bad”. This came as a peaceful protest after the AQI in Delhi shot up to 369 on Thursday. According to the claims made by AAP, the NASA imagery on November 9 showed that stubble was burnt in a few places of Punjab which resulted in the rise.

The MP accused AAP of not doing enough in the last five years. He said that stopping stubble burning and implementing Odd-Even is not enough. He accused the AAP-led government in Delhi for not focusing on dust, garbage and industries that added to the city's pollution, and said that stubble burning is just an "excuse" for the AAP govt.

Vijay Goel attacks AAP government

Slamming the AAP government over inaction, the MoS for Parliamentary Affairs, Vijay Goel said that “The Delhi government is playing with the health of two crore people. On Thursday, the Air Quality Index has shot up to 369 again. The government did not take the appropriate steps in the last five years. They did not work on road dust, construction dust, industrial pollution and burning garbage. They have been talking about stubble burning only. If stubble burning was the cause of pollution, why did you start the Odd-Even scheme? Stubble is just an excuse.”

Goel on water quality

“Not just air, water is an issue too. Today the issue of water is such that everyone is using packaged water, water purifiers or ROs. For cleaner air, people have also installed air purifiers. This very clearly shows that the Delhi government did not work on the pollution in the last five years,” he added. Talking about the AAP-BJP feud over the BIS report of drinking water, Vijay Goel added, “If they want to check the sample of water from any area of Delhi they can go ahead and do so."

