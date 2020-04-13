‘Data Of COVID-19 Related Deaths Suppressed By West Bengal Govt’: BJP MP Alleges

Speaking exclusively with Republic TV on Monday, BJP Lok Sabha MP Dr.Subhas Sarkar alleged that the West Bengal government wanted to suppress the data of COVID-19 related deaths in the state. To buttress his point, he cited the case of two dead bodies being cremated in his constituency Bankura even when their throat swab results were pending. He not only urged the local administration to clarify the process of burning but also maintained that the results of the throat swab reports should be communicated to the family of the deceased. Dr.Sarkar conceded that a high number of cases in West Bengal would cause problems for neighbouring states as well.

Dr.Subhas Sarkar remarked, "Yesterday, there were two dead bodies in Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital. And the cremation of two dead bodies was completed in the late night. Their throat swab reports were pending. Before getting the throat swab reports, they destroyed the evidence. This is a tremendous offensive work. The relatives of the people are very anxious and afraid. These incidents put a question mark on what is the performance and dignity of the audit committee of West Bengal. Also, there should be a standard protocol for the functioning of treating physicians and also writing death certificate. There is a protocol that is obeyed all over the world. The administration should clarify what was the process of burning and the throat swab reports should be clarified to the relatives of the people."

He added, "The West Bengal government wants to suppress death numbers. It will cause a local pandemic in the area. Suddenly, if the numbers rise very high, it can create problems for neighbouring states also."

'The Centre should also intervene'

The BJP MP from Bankura called upon the Centre to intervene in this situation. While acknowledging that civil society can play an important role, he accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government of perpetrating an atmosphere of terror. So far, the Ministry of Home Affairs has written to the West Bengal government twice highlighting that the lockdown guidelines were being violated in several parts of the state. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 152 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in West Bengal besides 7 casualties.

"The Centre should also intervene because so many incidents are going on. They are not following the guidelines. The civil society should also think. But nowadays, there is significant terror in the government officials, civil society and everybody. They have created terror in everybody," Lok Sabha MP Dr.Subhas Sarkar remarked.

