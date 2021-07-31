BJP MPs From Assam Might Raise Border Dispute With Mizoram In Lok Sabha

As the Centre continues its efforts to settle down the ongoing border ruckus between Assam and Mizoram, the subject is likely to be likely raised in parliament by Bharatiya Janata Party MPs from Assam on Monday.

Subject to be raised under 'rule 377'

The MPs might raise the matter under rule 377, ANI reported citing sources. Under Rule 377, of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business on Lok Sabha, members raise matters of urgent public importance that cannot be raised as short notice questions and calling attention motions.

Meanwhile, senior leaders have dodged commenting on the diplomatic issue as both the state authorities charged each other's officials over the clash earlier this week which left seven Assam police personnel dead while injuring more than 50.

Happy to join investigation: Assam Chief Minister

On the other hand, Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday reacting to reports of an FIR filed against him and six officials in Kolasib district of Mizoram questioned why the case was not being handed over to a neutral agency as the incident took place within the constitutional territory of Assam.

CM Biswa Sarma said that he has already held talks with the Chief Minister of Mizoram, Zoramthanga on the issue.

Taking to Twitter, Himanta said that he will be happy to join an investigation, but raised his voice in favour of a neutral agency conducting the inquiry.

will be very happy to join in any investigation. But why the case is not being handed over to a neutral agency, especially when the place of occurrence is well within the constitutional territory of Assam? Have already conveyed this to @ZoramthangaCM ji https://t.co/v4eDi84isL — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 31, 2021

BJP leaders censure opposition's stance

Meanwhile, leaders of the ruling saffron party, stated, "Vested interests will seek to benefit from tensions in Assam and Mizoram, both of which are bordering states."

"We can't let that happen. Let there be a commission to resolve this matter between the two neighbouring states," a senior BJP leader said.

The leader added that Assam has been exercising control in diffusing the tension. Notably, Chief secretaries along with the Director-General of Police (DGP) from both the states had on on July 28 attended a meeting called by the Union Home Ministry.

Assam and Mizoram have a long history of tension regarding a land dispute on the border between Assam's Cachar and Mizoram's Kolasib district. Both the states have been blaming each other for encroachment. As a result of this, a sudden escalation of the border tensions led to a violent clash between the police forces of Assam and Mizoram on July 26 killing seven Assam police personnel while injuring more than 50.

(with inputs from ANI)