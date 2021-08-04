BJP MPs Get Detailed Notes To Take On Oppn Slamming Govt's COVID-19 Pandemic Efforts

In an update to COVID-19 pandemic management in the country, on Tuesday, August 4, BJP MPs were handed over a detailed note on the government's response to the pandemic and the ongoing vaccination drive in an attempt by the party to arm its lawmakers with information to take on the critics.

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry in its booklet claimed that not all efforts to counter the disease can be attributed to just the Union or state governments but to "Team India" which acted with a "whole of government and whole of society" approach in a preemptive, proactive and graded manner.

Opposition attacks Modi government

The Modi-led government has been under fire by the Opposition over COVID-19 crisis management and vaccine distribution. especially in poll-bound states such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Goa.

They have also accused the central government of not working properly towards vaccinating the entire population at a fast pace.

While the ministry statement argues that India has delivered the highest vaccine doses compared to other countries for which "transparent" data is available in the public domain. China has claimed to have given 160 crore doses.

The Health Ministry's statement

The note added that by the end of July, India had administered over 45 crore doses compared to 34.3 crores in the US and 13.7 crores in Brazil, and 8.4 crores in the UK. It took 116 days for India to reach the mark of 34 crore COVID vaccine doses against 221 days by the US.

To date, India has administered above 10 per cent of the doses given globally.

Pointing at India's COVID-19 pandemic management, the note stated that the nation managed to "evade" the catastrophic effects of the pandemic which had wreaked havoc in the world.

It also highlights the government's efforts to distribute required medicines and medical oxygen, besides the measures to ramp up the supply of the life-saving gas.

PM Modi, it notes, held 21 meetings with states, addressed the nation 10 times, and chaired a total of 40 meetings. India's COVID-19 cases at 22,726 per million and fatality at 305 per million are among the "lowest" in the world, it said.

COVID situation in India

To date, India has reported a total of 3.17 crores COVID cases with 3.09 crore recoveries and 4.25 lakh deaths. The country has administered a total of 48,08,74,486 COVID vaccine doses across 25,320 vaccination sites.

(Image credit: PTI)