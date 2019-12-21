BJP National Spokesperson Slams Opposition Parties For Raising Voices Against CAA

BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain on Saturday, December 21, slammed the opposition parties for supporting the Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests across the country. He further supported the implementation of the act and said, "The Act is not discriminatory to any Muslims."

The CAA seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.

Hussain slams Mamata Banerjee

BJP's national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain slammed Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee over her UN remark on CAA. According to him, "Mamata Banerjee should apologize for her statement on United Nations interference. She knows that citizenship will not be taken away from the people under the Act. This Act is not at all anti-Muslim." Mamata Banerjee on Thursday called for UN intervention over the CAA.

Hussain slams Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Shahnawaz Hussain further slammed Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for supporting the Anti-CAA and Anti-National Register of Citizens (NRC) protests. Hussain said, "t is unfortunate that Congress is not appealing to the masses to maintain peace, rather Priyanka Gandhi is saying that this Act is anti-poor." He further added that "As a responsible leader Priyanka must appeal for peace and should not provoke people on the issue." The Congress leader on Friday had joined the students who were protesting against CAA and NRC.

Nationwide protests against CAA, NRC

In the wake of the newly amended Citizenship Law, several violent protests have been erupting across Assam, West Bengal, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh with university students being lathi-charged by the Delhi police. After the violence erupted in Jamia Millia Islamia university where over 50 students were detained by police during the protests, students across the country staged protests in solidarity. It spread to more places like Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pondicherry, Patna and so on. Along with it, the internet services have also been suspended across several states in the nation.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)