BJP Neta Demands Renaming JNU After Swami Vivekananda; Says 'it Will Inspire Generations'

BJP national general secretary and former Karnataka minister CT Ravi on Monday demanded that Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) should be renamed after Swami Vivekananda. Taking to Twitter, BJP leader wrote that Bharat's patriotic saint will inspire generations to come. Supporting his demand of renaming JNU, CT Ravi said, 'It is Swami Vivekananda who stood for the 'Idea of Bharat' and his philosophy & high values will signify the 'strength of Bharat.'

It is Swami Vivekananda who stood for the "Idea of Bharat". His philosophy & values signify the "Strength of Bharat".



It is only right that Jawaharlal Nehru University be renamed as Swami Vivekananda University.



Life of Bharat's patriotic Saint will inspire generations to come. — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) November 16, 2020

PM Modi unveils statue of Swami Vivekananda at JNU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 12, virtually unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda at JNU's campus. Stressing on the potential of the youth of India, PM Modi, while unveiling the statue of Swami Vivekananda hoped that the youth would create a 'new identity for India' in the 21st century. "The youth of the country are the Brand Ambassadors of Brand 'India' worldwide. Our youth represent the Culture and Traditions of India. The expectation from you is not only to be proud of the identity of India which has been going on for thousands of years, but also to create a new identity of India in the 21st century," he said.

Matter of immense pride that a Swami Vivekananda statue is being unveiled in JNU. https://t.co/OvXTVpPWMe — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2020

Talking about the importance of unity, PM told the youth of the nation that the nation's interests should always override personal ideologies, adding that when a country was going through a difficult period of time, the nation always came together and stood in solidarity.

"One thing that has done great harm to the democratic system of our country - is to give priority to our ideology over national interest: Our ideologies should always stand in the nation's interests," he said.

