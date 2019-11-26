BJP Netas Wish Citizens On Constitution Day, Pledge to Commit To Fundamental Values

As India celebrates the 70th anniversary of the Indian Constitution, several BJP leaders took to Twitter and extended their wishes on Constitution Day. The day is celebrated annually on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution. The Constitution Day was first celebrated in 2015 as a tribute to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in drafting the Constitution. Declaration regarding the same was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11, 2015 — 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar — while laying the foundation stone of Statue of Equality in Mumbai.

While extending their wishes, Union Ministers' Piyush Goyal and Prakash Javadekar took a pledge to commit themselves to the fundamental values of India and honor the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution.

On the occasion of our 70th #ConstitutionDay, let us take a pledge to commit ourselves to the fundamental values of our democratic nation and honour the principles of Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity, enshrined in our Constitution. pic.twitter.com/qNGPQehIVy — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 26, 2019

Happy #ConstitutionDay to all countrymen. As we celebrate 70th Constitution Day, let us remember that the Indian Constitution gives us rights and tells us about our duties also. Let us follow it.#ConstitutionofIndia #Constitution — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) November 26, 2019

Furthermore, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath also wished everyone and apprised netizens about the special session of the Legislature that is being organised to commemorate Samvidhan Diwas.

संविधान दिवस के अवसर पर उ.प्र. विधानमंडल का विशेष सत्र आयोजित किया जा रहा है, साथ ही शिक्षण संस्थानों सहित विभिन्न निकायों में संविधान के प्रति आस्था की शपथ ली जाएगी।



हम अपने संविधान में वर्णित अनेकता में एकता, न्याय तथा समानता की भावना को सुरक्षित रखने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 26, 2019

