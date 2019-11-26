The Debate
BJP Netas Wish Citizens On Constitution Day, Pledge to Commit To Fundamental Values

General News

As the nation celebrates the 70th anniversary of the Indian Constitution, several leaders took to their Twitter to extend their wishes on the Constitution Day.

Constitution

As India celebrates the 70th anniversary of the Indian Constitution, several BJP leaders took to Twitter and extended their wishes on Constitution Day.  The day is celebrated annually on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution. The Constitution Day was first celebrated in 2015 as a tribute to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in drafting the Constitution. Declaration regarding the same was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 11, 2015 — 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar — while laying the foundation stone of Statue of Equality in Mumbai. 

While extending their wishes, Union Ministers' Piyush Goyal and Prakash Javadekar took a pledge to commit themselves to the fundamental values of India and honor the principles of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity enshrined in the Constitution.

Furthermore, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath also wished everyone and apprised netizens about the special session of the Legislature that is being organised to commemorate Samvidhan Diwas.

 

