BJP Notes Dedication Of Congress As Bharat Jodo Stops For 9 Days; 'X-Mas, New Year Coming'

As a nine-day break of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, commencing December 24, was announced, the Bharatiya Janata Party attacked Congress, saying the party's 'dedication' to the pan-India foot march can be gauged from that. Speaking to the media, BJP's national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi outlined how the foot march was neither postponed for the elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat nor for the Winter Session of Parliament.

"Now, when Christmas festival and New Year is coming, it appears that it will be postponed," said Trivedi to the reporters, noting that the foot march would be on hold between December 24 and January 3, as announced by the Congress.

Through a tweet dated December 19, General Secretary in-charge Communications of Congress Jairam Ramesh made the announcement of the nine-day break. Though both Christmas and New Year fall in the said duration, the party has not cited the same as the reason for the break.

“Bharat Jodo Yatra will reach Delhi on December 24. It will then take a break of nine days so that the containers can be repaired and prepared for the harsh winters in the north. Also, many participants will be able to spend time with their family members after about four months. The journey will resume on January 3, 2023,” he had said.

The pan-India foot march has already covered nearly 3,000 kms and will cover 12 states traveling a total of 3,570 kms before culminating in Jammu and Kashmir at the end of January.