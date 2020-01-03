BJP Now Turns Focus On CM Uddhav's 'Marathi Pride', Tells Him To Ban Cong's Savarkar Book

On Friday, BJP leader Ashish Shelar requested Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to ban the Congress Seva Dal's booklet on Veer Savarkar, saying that he owes it to the "Marathi pride". The controversial booklet which was distributed during the 10-day camp of Congress Seva Dal in Bhopal contained several controversial statements against Savarkar. Ashish Shelar in a series of tweets condemned Congress for their "constant attacks on patriots of the country."

Read: Congress digs up old Savarkar mention citing 'homosexual relations with Godse', attacks

"CM Sir, if freedom fighter Savarkar falls under the limits of your 'Maharashtra Dharma' then immediately ban the booklet by Congress which defames Savarkar. Let the Marathi pride be visible! We condemn attacks by Congress on the symbols of patriotism. We all are Savarkar," he tweeted."Congress booklet contains shocking lies about Savarkar," the leader added in another tweet.

Read: "Will he break alliance & resign?" Uma Bharti dares CM Uddhav as Cong targets Savarkar

'Veer Savarkar, Kitne Veer?'

The booklet released by Congress' Seva Dal, among other things, also contains a mention that Savarkar was in a homosexual relationship with Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi. The booklet has based this claim on the ‘Freedom at Midnight’ book written by Larry Collins and Dominique Lapierre. It quotes page 423 of the aforesaid book, which puts forth that Godse had a homosexual relationship with his “political guru” Savarkar, before the former turned celibate.

It also alleged that Savarkar received Rs. 60 monthly pension from the British at a time when Congress workers were jailed and lathi-charged. Seva Dal also wrote about Savarkar entering into a "compromise" with the British, where he was let out of Andaman jail after apologizing to them 11 times.

Read: Savarkar's grandson rubbishes Congress booklet, dares Uddhav to act against Rahul Gandhi

BJP asks Sena to break silence over Savarkar

On their former saffron-ally's silence over Savarkar, several BJP leaders have come out to slam Sena for keeping mum. BJP leader Uma Bharti on Friday asked Uddhav if he will resign after such an insult of Veer Savarkar. On Friday, Union minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Union railway minister Piyush Goyal has asked a series of questions to the Shiv Sena over their silence over Savarkar. "There were times when a party used to say that Hindutva should be protected, now we all know how they are doing it," said Goyal. Meanwhile, party MP Sanjay Raut indirectly hit out at the Congress party, though not to the satisfaction of the BJP. Writing in his ‘Rokthok’ column in Saamana, he dared those accusing Savarkar of apologising to the British to spend even 72 hours in the Andaman prison.

Read: BJP dares Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to break silence on Cong's Savarkar remarks