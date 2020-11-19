BJP Office In West Bengal's North 24 Parganas Now Set Ablaze; Party Alleges Trinamool Role

In a shocking incident, the BJP office in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district was set ablaze on Wednesday night. This comes as yet another violent incident ahead of the 2021 West Bengal polls. The BJP has blamed the ruling TMC government for the violence. Earlier on Wednesday, a BJP worker was beaten to death in the Tufanganj area. The BJP has alleged TMC's role in the killing as well.

Ahead of the 2021 West Bengal elections, political violence has gripped the state with a series of killings involving the BJP and the TMC. Visuals of Thursday's incident showed the damaged BJP office in Babanpur area of Mohanpur Gram Panchayat. This comes amid the BJP's efforts to gear up for crucial polls. Interacting with the media, a BJP worker hit out at TMC for using 'cheap tricks'.

BJP worker beaten to death in Cooch Behar

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a BJP worker was murdered following a tussle between two community clubs. The incident took place in the Tufanganj area during the immersion of idols of Goddess Kali where BJP booth secretary Kalachand Karmakar (55) was lynched to death after he attempted to pacify the members of the clashing groups. The West Bengal BJP has repeatedly alleged TMC's role in the killing of the worker. Taking to Twitter, the BJP slammed the TMC for resorting to 'murder politics'.

The saffron party has called for a 12-hour bandh in Tufanganj on Thursday. So far, over 12 political workers have been killed in the state since June. BJYM President Tejasvi Surya during his Nabbana rally last month has revealed that over 120 BJP workers have lost their lives under the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government.

In the lead up to the state elections, the BJP on Wednesday stated that party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah shall visit the state separately every month. The decision has been taken in order to boost the morale of party workers. Dilip Ghosh slammed the rival parties in West Bengal for failing to live up to the expectations of the masses despite repeated terms. The party has therefore appointed Sunil Deodhar, Vinod Tawde, Dushyant Gautam, Harish Dwivedi and Vinod Sonkar in-charge of the North Bengal, Rarh Banga (south-western districts), Nabadwip, Midnapore and Kolkata organizational zones, as per the sources. On the other hand, Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya is BJP's in-charge of the state while IT cell head Amit Malviya and Arvind Menon have been appointed as co-in-charge.

