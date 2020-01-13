BJP Office Set On Fire In Asansol; Blame Game With Trinamool Ensues

A BJP office in Salanpur village in Asansol caught fire on Sunday night, and the local party members have blamed workers of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). The allegations have been denied by TMC.

Office burned down

The fire was doused by Monday morning and the local police have stated that an investigation has been launched regarding the incident. In November, a BJP party office in Haldia was burnt by unknown people and was completely charred.

BJP and TMC are staunch political rivals and their agitation against each other has only increased in the past few months.

The incident comes at the back of a violent attempt to disrupt a pro-CAA rally in the region on Sunday. Stones were hurled at a pro-CAA rally organised by the BJP on Sunday, prompting police to lob teargas shells to control the situation, officials said. The incident happened at Padam Chowk area when BJP workers from six assembly constituencies of the district took out the procession in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). "Some anti-social elements pelted stones on a procession of the BJP. Few policemen and some of those participating in the rally suffered minor injuries, forcing police to use teargas to bring the situation under control," Superintendent of Police Surendra Jha said.

