BJP On Nankana Sahib Incident: 'Pakistan Now Proves CAA Is Right, Timely'

The Bharatiya Janata Party slammed Pakistan over the violence at Gurudwara Nankana Sahib and said the incident "justifies" the need for Citizenship Amendment Act and its speedy implementation. Addressing the media in Delhi, BJP national spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi demanded that the perpetrators of the violence be punished by Pakistan and ensure the security of minorities there.

"There have been consistent acts of violence on religious places and on minorities. Constant human rights violence on minorities has also happened for decades. Minorities in Pakistan have been subjected to threats of civil conversion, rapes and violence and death in case of their draconian blasphemy law is used," Meenakshi Lekhi said. She also noted that the number of minorities in Pakistan has fallen from near 23% at the time of Partition to near 3% now.

READ | Pakistan Denies Permission To Sikhs For Nagar Kirtan; Nankana Sahib Left Deserted

Pakistan now proves CAA is right, timely

Stressing on CAA's need after the violence in Nankana Sahib, the BJP made the point that persecuted minorities in Pakistan require relief in India. "The incident not only justifies an act like CAA but also stresses the need for its immediate implementation. Pakistan now proves that CAA is right and it is timely," Meenakshi Lekhi said.

READ | Mamata Banerjee Condemns Mob Attack In Pak's Nankana Sahib, Says 'humanity Above All'

LIVE: Press conference by Smt. @M_Lekhi and Shri @tarunchughbjp at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. https://t.co/amZRuWrAgn — BJP (@BJP4India) January 4, 2020

Forced conversion of young girls aided by govt

"It is not conducive to the ethos of multiculturalism, multi-religious societies and secular societies and the human rights that exist in any country... There have been thousands of evidence where young girls have been picked up, forcibly converted and married off to Muslim boys while the police, government and other agencies are part and parcel of the process," Lekhi added.

READ | Shiv Sena Slams Pak PM Imran Khan Over Nankana Sahib Attack, Calls It 'deplorable'

Draws parallel of Nankana Sahib with Kaaba, Jerusalem

Meenakshi Lekhi also drew a parallel of the significance of Nankana Sahib in Sikhism to that of Islam's holiest site of Kaaba in Mecca and Jerusalem to the Abrahamic faiths. "It (Gurudwara Nankana Sahib) is equivalent to someone attacking Kaaba or Jerusalem. The Pakistan government and society must know that Pakistani Sikhs are the off-springs of that soil and continue to have faith and duty towards that soil and thus, did not migrate and chose to remain there," said Lekhi.

READ | Union Min Hardeep Puri Calls Nankana Sahib Attack 'shameful', Highlights Need For CAA