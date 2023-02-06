BJP Only Believes In Hooliganism, Not Allowing Mayoral Polls To Be Held: Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia

Hitting out at the BJP over the adjournment of the Delhi municipal House, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said the party only believes in hooliganism and is not allowing the mayoral polls to be held.

The BJP wants to run the MCD forcibly and hence it is resorting to creating a ruckus in the House, Sisodia said at a press conference.

His remarks came after the municipal House failed to elect a mayor for a third time in a month on Monday after a ruckus erupted over the nominated members being allowed to vote in the election to the post.

Soon after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House assembled, Presiding Officer Satya Sharma announced that the aldermen will be allowed to vote in elections to the posts of mayor, deputy mayor and Standing Committee members which will be held simultaneously.

This drew objections from AAP councillors.

"The BJP wants to run the MCD forcibly and hence it is resorting to creating a ruckus in the House," Sisodia said.

"The BJP resorted to ruckus while the AAP councillors were sitting silently. The ruckus created by the BJP shows that the party does not believe in the Constitution, laws and they only believe in hooliganism," he said.

The deputy chief minister further alleged that the BJP is "running the MCD" with the help of officers and taking wrong decisions.

"On December 7, the MCD election results were announced and today is February 6. A clear mandate was given to the AAP but the BJP is not allowing the election of the mayor to be held," he said.

He also claimed the BJP tried to "buy" AAP councillors but none of them accepted its offer.

According to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, 1957, the mayor and the deputy mayor are to be elected in the very first session of the House after the civic polls. However, it's been two months since the municipal elections were held on December 4 and Delhi is yet to get a mayor.

