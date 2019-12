On the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary, Bharatiya Janata Party members organised Akhil Bhartiya Kavi Samelan, a gathering of poets.

Prime Minister Vajpayee was also a poet and the gathering was called to hold poetic discourses. Poet Som Thakur was honored with Atal Samman 2019 in the program "Our Atal, Pyare Atal".