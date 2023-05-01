BJP Pans KCR Over Telangana New Secretariat, Says People Won't Be Swayed By New Structures

Bharatiya Janata Party slammed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao over the inaugural of the new Secretariat saying that irrespective of how many new structures the state government builds, people won’t be voting for Bharat Rashtriya Samiti (BRS).

Speaking to ANI, Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subhash on Sunday said, "Earlier there was a very big secretariat for the combined state of Andhra Pradesh which used to cater to all the people, all the needs. The Chief Ministers used to come there, and at some designated time common people used to come and express their grievances. But after KCR became the Chief Minister, he never came to the Secretariat."

Adding further he said, "A temporary Secretariat was made after dismantling the old Secretariat but KCR never came. All his official programs, government programs and cabinet meetings used to run from the Pragathi Bhavan (official residence of CM KCR)."

Earlier on Sunday, CM KCR inaugurated the new Telangana Secretariat in Hyderabad, which is 265 feet tall and built over 10.5 lakh square feet in a sprawling 28 acres.

Telangana does not need invisible CM: BJP

Taking a dig at the BRS supremo, Santosh said, "The people of Telangana are looking forward to a visible Chief Minister, instead of an invisible Chief Minister. They are looking for an approachable Chief Minister, instead of an unapproachable Chief Minister."

The saffron party leader opined that development is only possible in the state after BJP comes to power. "People know that under a double-engine government, the schemes can be implemented very well. They are looking for a new government, and BJP is the only alternative to it. Despite how many new structures the BRS government builds, the people are not going to believe in them. They have already been cheated and have been deprived of many benefits of the central government," he said.