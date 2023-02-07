BJP Parliamentary Party To Hold Key Meeting Today; PM Modi Likely To Guide MPs

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary party will hold a meeting in Parliament on Tuesday, February 7. According to sources, among the top leaders of the party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to attend the meeting. The Prime Minister is also expected to address the party meeting where he is likely to guide the BJP MPs.

In the BJP Parliamentary party meeting, a discussion on crucial issues, including the recently passed Union Budget 2023-24 is likely to take place in this meeting. The Budget Session of Parliament commenced on January 21 this year with the joint Address by President Droupadi Murmu. Notably, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Budget 2023-24 on February 1.

Parliament proceedings stalled over Adani issue

However, since then there has been no business in the Parliament because of the continued logjam over the Adani-Hindenburg issue. Opposition MPs on Monday gathered in protest at the Gandhi statue on Parliament premises, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) or Supreme Court-monitored probe into the issue.

Further, the Opposition has demanded that the government should come up and respond in Parliament about the Adani stock issue following which disruption has been witnessed in both Houses.

It is pertinent to note that the first half of the Budget session will continue till February 13 and the second half will be held from March 13 to April 6. Notably, the weekly meeting of the BJP in the Parliament takes place every Tuesday when the House is in function.