BJP Poll Panel Crafts Strategies For Upcoming Elections In Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

In a fervent push to bolster its electoral prospects, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Central Election Committee (CEC) convened on Wednesday to deliberate on preparations for the impending elections in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. The meeting was attended by the top brass of the saffron party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and BJP National Chief JP Nadda. According to sources, the session began with the CEC dissecting the party's blueprint for the forthcoming Chhattisgarh elections, followed by discussions centred on the Madhya Pradesh scenario.

BJP's 'A, B, C, D' strategy

The BJP's strategy for the upcoming elections seems to be characterised by an intriguing 'A, B, C, D' classification approach. Sources disclose that the CEC perused the groundwork for the poll-bound Chhattisgarh and undertook comprehensive deliberations concerning specific constituencies.

Among the 90 available seats, the CEC rigorously examined potential candidates for 27 seats. Notably, the party has meticulously categorised these seats into four distinct brackets: A, B, C, and D. The purpose of this categorisation is to optimise planning and execution within the electoral endeavour. Key figures at the meeting, besides the BJP CEC members, included Chhattisgarh Election In-Charge Om Prakash Mathur, Co-Incharge Mansukh Mandviya, and former Chief Minister Raman Singh.

This categorisation strategy is anticipated to provide a sharper and more strategic focus on seats deemed vulnerable by the party. sources said. According to this schema, 'A' category seats comprise those that the BJP has historically clinched in past elections. In contrast, 'B' category seats represent constituencies where the BJP has encountered mixed success—both victories and losses. The 'C' category encapsulates seats where the BJP faces relative weakness, while the 'D' category envelopes constituencies that have eluded the BJP's grasp. During the recent discussions, emphasis was placed on 22 seats within the 'B' and 'C' categories, alongside an additional five seats from the 'D' category.

According to sources, the saffron party is mulling the inclusion of fresh faces in around 50 per cent of the state's electoral constituencies, given that Chhattisgarh is currently under the governance of the Congress party.

Glimpses from BJP Central Election Committee Meeting being held at party headquarters in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/gRx8eIZfXg — BJP (@BJP4India) August 16, 2023

BJP to focus on 'weak seats' for Madhya Pradesh polls

Transitioning to Madhya Pradesh, the CEC engaged in extensive discussions regarding poll preparations in the state, also examining the reverberations of various welfare initiatives executed by BJP-led governments at both the state and national levels. Sources intimate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged state party leaders to concentrate on 'weak seats' while perpetuating a robust dialogue with constituents through diverse outreach programs. This call to action was harmonised with the directive for all state leaders to exhibit unity in their endeavours to yield optimal results.

The Madhya Pradesh-focused segment of the meeting endured for approximately ninety minutes. Noteworthy figures present during these discussions included Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, State BJP President VD Sharma, and other prominent leaders.

Remarkably, the discourse concerning weak seats in Madhya Pradesh intersected with the revelation of an internal BJP survey for the state. The survey's findings were also subject to scrutiny during the discussions, potentially contributing to a nuanced electoral strategy.

(With inputs from agencies)