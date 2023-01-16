BJP Predicts Maharashtra-like Outcome For Bihar; 'MPs, MLAs Losing Faith In Nitish Kumar'

Sensing trouble in the Mahagathbandhan over a gamut of issues, Ramcharitmanas being the most recent, the Bharatiya Janata Party drew a parallel between Bihar and Maharashtra on Monday. Speaking to the media, Pradeep Kumar Singh highlighted how the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government in Maharashtra fell after MLAs and MPs lost faith in the government led by Uddhav Thackeray and claimed that the same fate awaits the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar under Nitish Kumar.

"Nitish Kumar declared that Tejashwi Yadav will be the next Bihar CM. None of his MLAs and MPs will accept Tejashwi as CM on Nitish's saying," said PK Singh, opining that the Janata Dal-United made a wrong choice by parting ways with the BJP and joining hands with the seven-party alliance, comprising Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress among others.

PK Singh further said, "He ( Nitish Kumar) has gone to the wrong party and is with the wrong people. The consequence of it will be that all his MPs and MLAs will leave him and the JDU and join the BJP."

Bihar | Whatever happened in Maharashtra after MLAs & MPs lost faith in govt, in the same way in Bihar too MLAs & MPs are losing faith in Nitish Kumar. In the coming times, all his MLAs & MPs will leave him & join BJP: BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Singh pic.twitter.com/hmOrKZxuOk — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2023

Division in JDU triggered by Ramcharitmanas controversy

Addressing students at the 15th convocation ceremony of Nalanda Open University on Wednesday, RJD leader and Bihar Minister Chandrashekhar claimed that the 'Ramcharitmanas' and 'Manusmriti' and 'Bunch of Thoughts' by saffron ideologue Guru Golwalkar divide the society. "Lower caste people were not allowed to access education and it is said in the Ramcharitmanas that lower caste people become poisonous by getting an education as a snake becomes after drinking milk," Chandrashekhar had said.

While Nitish Kumar refused to react to the controversial statement saying he was 'not aware', JDU leaders recited the epic Hindu religious book outside a Hanuman Temple in Patna. "I came here out of devotion...All I would like to request is - respect Ram and Rahim by remembering the words and acts of Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia, Dr. BR Ambedkar, and Mahatma Gandhi," Neeraj Kumar of the JDU said, in a conversation with the media.