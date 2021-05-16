Last Updated:

BJP President JP Nadda Discusses Cyclone Tauktae Preparedness With MLAs, Other Officials

BJP President JP Nadda chaired a virtual meeting of BJP MPs, MLAs & state office bearers of Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Daman & Diu & Gujarat.

The National President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jagat Prakash Nadda on May 16 chaired a virtual meeting of BJP MPs, MLAs & state office bearers of Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Daman & Diu & Gujarat to discuss preparedness in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, JP NAdda noted that the Cyclone Tauktae is heading towards the coastal regions of Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Daman & Diu & Gujarat. BJP national president discussed precaution and relief work with the officials and ensured “all possible help” amid the COVID-19 pandemic while adhering to protocols.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also chaired a review meeting with Chief Ministers of Gujarat, Maharashtra & Administrator of Daman & Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli to assess the preparedness of the states, Union Territories and Central Ministries & Agencies that are concerned with the Cyclone Tauktae. Apart from reviewing the precautions, Union Home Minister especially ensured adequate power backup arrangements in all COVID-19 hospitals, labs, vaccine cold chain along with other medical facilities in the areas that are more prone to bear the impact of the cyclone. 

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry has already released the first instalment of SDRF in advance to all the coastal States. NDRF has even pre-positioned 42 teams equipped with boats, tree-cutters, telecom equipment in six States and has kept 26 teams on standby.

IMD on Cyclone Tauktae: ‘Very likely to intensify further’ 

According to the latest update by India Meteorological Department (IMD) on May 16, Cyclone Tauktae is “very likely to intensify further” during the next 12 hours and added that it might cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva in Bhavnagar district on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, Mumbai is also bracing for strong winds and heavy rains while the city’s civic body on May 15 had decided to shift 580 COVID-19 patients from three jumbo centres as a precautionary measure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 15 had also chaired a meeting in the evening and directed the officials to ensure the people are safely evacuated. The Prime Minister also said, “Special preparedness is needed for Covid management in hospitals, vaccine cold chain and power back up and storage of essential medicines in vulnerable locations due to cyclone.”

