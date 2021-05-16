BJP President JP Nadda Discusses Cyclone Tauktae Preparedness With MLAs, Other Officials

The National President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jagat Prakash Nadda on May 16 chaired a virtual meeting of BJP MPs, MLAs & state office bearers of Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Daman & Diu & Gujarat to discuss preparedness in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae. Taking to Twitter on Sunday, JP NAdda noted that the Cyclone Tauktae is heading towards the coastal regions of Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Daman & Diu & Gujarat. BJP national president discussed precaution and relief work with the officials and ensured “all possible help” amid the COVID-19 pandemic while adhering to protocols.

Cyclone Tauktae is heading towards coastal regions of Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Daman & Diu & Gujarat. Discussed the precaution & relief work with BJP MPs, MLAs & state office bearers of affected areas. We will provide all possible help following COVID protocols. pic.twitter.com/1o3mV8cHx6 — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) May 16, 2021

Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also chaired a review meeting with Chief Ministers of Gujarat, Maharashtra & Administrator of Daman & Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli to assess the preparedness of the states, Union Territories and Central Ministries & Agencies that are concerned with the Cyclone Tauktae. Apart from reviewing the precautions, Union Home Minister especially ensured adequate power backup arrangements in all COVID-19 hospitals, labs, vaccine cold chain along with other medical facilities in the areas that are more prone to bear the impact of the cyclone.

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry has already released the first instalment of SDRF in advance to all the coastal States. NDRF has even pre-positioned 42 teams equipped with boats, tree-cutters, telecom equipment in six States and has kept 26 teams on standby.

IMD on Cyclone Tauktae: ‘Very likely to intensify further’

According to the latest update by India Meteorological Department (IMD) on May 16, Cyclone Tauktae is “very likely to intensify further” during the next 12 hours and added that it might cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva in Bhavnagar district on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, Mumbai is also bracing for strong winds and heavy rains while the city’s civic body on May 15 had decided to shift 580 COVID-19 patients from three jumbo centres as a precautionary measure.

Significant Weather Features dated 16-05-2021 are:

♦ The Very Severe Cyclonic Storm “Tauktae” (pronounced as Tau’Te) over Eastcentral Arabian Sea moved nearly northwards and lay centred at 0830 hours IST of today, the 16th May, 2021 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 16, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 15 had also chaired a meeting in the evening and directed the officials to ensure the people are safely evacuated. The Prime Minister also said, “Special preparedness is needed for Covid management in hospitals, vaccine cold chain and power back up and storage of essential medicines in vulnerable locations due to cyclone.”

Reviewed preparedness on Cyclone Tauktae including ensuring essential supplies, continuing the COVID-19 fight and more. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being. https://t.co/u5TShCdeC1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2021

