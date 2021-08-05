BJP President JP Nadda Heaps Praise On PM Modi's Govt For Strengthening SC Community

Boasting the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of promoting communal harmony, BJP National President JP Nadda on Wednesday claimed that Scheduled Castes were drawing maximum benefits from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's policies

'PM Modi helping those who were falling behind'

According to the BJP national president, PM Modi has been working to help those who were falling behind in the course of development.

"No caste or family has dominance in the BJP," President Nadda said while addressing a programme of the party's Scheduled Caste morcha to felicitate the Union ministers from the community.

Noting that there are 12 ministers from Scheduled Castes in the Union cabinet, Nadda added, "It is the party workers who are supreme in the BJP."

Further highlighting the role of the government in strengthening the community, the BJP President said, "The Narendra Modi-led government has worked on special schemes for the development and promoting education in the SC community while bringing them into the mainstream."

The Centre started celebrating 'Samrasya Diwas' (harmony day) in 2015 and also started commemorating the Constitution Day on 26 November while also undertaking the development of five sites associated with Dalit icon Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution.

"Many political parties have made tall claims, but Narendra Modi has done the maximum work for farmers, Dalits, and poor, Nadda claimed.

Union Ministers from the Scheduled Caste community including Virendra Kumar, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Som Prakash were felicitated on the occasion.

Schemes like 'Stand-Up India Scheme' facilitating bank loans between ₹10 lakh and ₹1 Crore to at least Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) borrowers, post-matric scholarship for over four crore students belonging to the Scheduled Castes category are among some of the projects launched by the Narendra Modi government to benefit the Scheduled Caste community. While the Credit Enhancement Guarantee Scheme for the Scheduled Castes (SCs) was implemented nationally in order to promote entrepreneurship among the scheduled caste population in India who are oriented towards innovation and growth technologies.

Mega Modi cabinet reshuffle

In a massive reset at the midway of PM Modi's second tenure, the Union cabinet was expanded and rejigged to induct 36 new ministers taking the total size to 77 - excluding the Prime Minister. With the exit of 12 Union ministers including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar and Dr Harsh Vardhan, top BJP MPs like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narayan Rane, Anurag Thakur, Kiren Rijiju, Sarbananda Sonowal were inducted as cabinet ministers. The cabinet has also introduced the first-ever Ministry of Co-operation to provide a separate administrative, legal, and policy framework which will be headed by Amit Shah. The cabinet reshuffle comes months ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh polls and has 2024 Lok Sabha polls in sight.

With focus on youth, Mansukh Mandaviya has replaced Dr Harsh Vardhan as Union Health Minister, Kiren Rijiju replaced Ravi Shankar Prasad as Union Law minister, Anurag Thakur replaced Prakash Javadekar as Union I&B minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia replaced Hardeep Singh Puri and Dharmendra Pradhan replaced Ramesh Pokhriyal as Education minister. The inclusion of young blood has brought down the average age 58 and has diversified representation with 27 OBC, 8 ST, 12 SC ministers and 11 women ministers. In terms of experience & qualification, the cabinet has 13 lawyers, 6 doctors, 5 engineers, 7 civil servants and 4 former CMs, 18 former Ministers from states, 39 former MLAs.